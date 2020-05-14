Blake Shelton Jokes Adam Levine Was ‘Unpopular’ On ‘The Voice’

Blake's still poking fun at Adam.

Adam Levine may not have been a coach on The Voice for a whole year now, but that’s not stopped Blake Shelton from getting in a dig at the Maroon 5 singer. The country star proved that his former co-coach still isn’t far from his mind 12 months after he announced his departure from the NBC singing competition, as he jokingly quipped in a new interview that he loves the current crop of coaches so much more than he ever did “unpopular” Adam.

Blake made the confession when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week, where he opened up about his chances of winning the currently airing Season 18 ahead of the big finale set to air on May 18 and 19.

The country star got pretty candid about his chances of winning the show with two contestants, both Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris, heading into the final, while Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas all only have one team member still in the competition.

“If you have multiple people in the finale, it kind of splits up your vote and could affect if you win or not. I think about the last few seasons, I have not won anything, I have had multiple people,” Blake said as he shared his best tactics to have a contestant win the competition.

That’s when Blake couldn’t help but poke some fun at Adam, admitting that he’s pretty proud of the fact that he still managed to beat the “Sugar” singer in the past despite having more than one contestant in the final.

“Now, the exception to that, which will live on forever, is the season or two that I had multiple people in it and I beat Adam multiple times,” Blake, who’s won the show six times over the past 18 seasons, joked.

“It just shows how unpopular he was… I am looking at all the faces on the screen here and these are all very popular people,” the “God’s Country” singer continued, referring to the current coaching line-up who were also involved in the interview via video call.

“And I am going, wow, it’s a lot easier to love these people compared to how easy it was to hate Adam,” he teased.

As longtime fans of the show will already know, Blake and Adam regularly used to poke a whole lot of fun at each other during their time on the show together. The duo served as coaches on every single season from the premiere in 2011 all the way up until Adam announced that he was moving on in May 2019.

But despite their constant cutting quips, the country singer has admitted that the two are definitely still on good terms. He revealed back in September that they’ve stayed in touch, and had even recently had a 45 minute FaceTime chat.