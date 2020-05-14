David Crosby, Biological Dad Of Melissa Etheridge’s Son Beckett, Responds To Fans Following His Death

The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young singer is mourning the loss of his biological son.

David Crosby spoke out on social media following the death of Beckett Cypher, the 21-year-old son he fathered for singer Melissa Etheridge and her ex-partner Julie Cypher. The 78-year-old music legend, best known for his work with the classic rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, responded to Twitter commenters who speculated on his role in Beckett’s life.

After Etheridge shared the heartbreaking news that her son passed away following a struggle with opioid addiction, Crosby replied to a tweet that incorrectly suggested he had no part in Beckett’s life other than being a sperm donor for his parents.

“I respectfully point out, David was their donor,” one Twitter user wrote. “They did not have a son ‘with’ him. He was Melissa and Julie’s child. They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part.”

Crosby retweeted the comment and wrote, “Not true.”

When another fan tweeted to Crosby, “I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I’m sorry, I know you’ve had a rough year,” the singer replied with a somber response.

“Maybe it’s a test,” Crosby wrote.

Another fan wondered if Crosby’s estranged former bandmates Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young would offer him condolences following Beckett’s death. The singer has been in a long and very public feud with the members of the folk-rock supergroup he helped form more than 50 years ago.

“Wonder if even one of the CSN&Y guys will reach out to you regarding the loss of Beckett,” one fan tweeted to Crosby. “Sure would hope that all have enough class and respect to do so.”

“I doubt it but…you never know,” Crosby replied.

It was Crosby’s wife, Jan, who came up with the idea for him to be a sperm donor for longtime friend Melissa Etheridge and her partner. Crosby is the biological father of Beckett as well as the former couple’s 23-year-old daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher.

Although the rock legend left the parental role of his biological children to Etheridge and Cypher, he previously told Closer Weekly that his proudest achievement was his kids. While Crosby told the outlet that he didn’t help parent Bailey and Beckett, he added, ” I do love them.”

Despite the fact that Crosby took a non-paternal role in the upbringing of Etheridge’s children with Cypher, he was a familiar presence in both of their lives. Etheridge once said she revealed the identity of her kids’ father to them when Bailey was old enough to ask her about it. The singer said she told her inquisitive daughter that her dad was “our friend David, with the funny mustache,” per Ultimate Classic Rock.

After Etheridge and Cypher split, they co-parented Beckett and Bailey by living in adjoining houses so the children would have them both close by. Crosby also remained a constant in the kids’ lives, and Etheridge even pointed out in an interview that the “Almost Cut My Hair” singer was not her kids’ parent, but that he was their father.