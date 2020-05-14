Ashley Roberts & Amanda Holden Rock Similiar Ensembles For Latest Instagram Post: ‘The Monochrome Memo’

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share new content of herself at work. The singer currently presents Heart FM’s breakfast radio show alongside Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden, who wore a similar outfit to Roberts in her most recent upload.

The “Whatcha Think About That” songstress stunned in a white T-shirt paired with a long black blazer jacket and loose-fitted pants of the same color. Roberts wore the look with black lace-up sneakers and sported her blond hair up. She accessorized herself with what appeared to be hoop earrings and didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry. For her makeup application, the 38-year-old seemed to have on lipstick and black mascara.

Holden also put on a white T-shirt, which was short-sleeved and wasn’t covered up with a jacket. She wowed in a pair of black pants with white polka dots printed all over and white heels. She rocked her shoulder-length blond hair down and looked to have applied a coat of red nail polish to her short nails.

In the first of two bits of content, Roberts and Holden both posed in front of a plain red wall. The duo was separated from each other as they were probably self-distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the right, Roberts placed one hand on her hip and raised the other to face Holden. She put one foot on tiptoes and left the other to rest on the ground. The “Don’t Cha” chart-topper parted her legs and smiled directly at the camera lens.

On the left, Holden also parted her legs and looked up to her right. She placed one arm beside her and raised the other to the side of her face.

In the next slide, they were captured inside an office playing around with umbrellas in a short video clip.

For her caption, Roberts referred to Holden as her sister who “telepathically” got the “monochrome memo.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 3,000 likes and many comments, proving to be instantly popular with her followers.

“Both looking fabulous as always!” one user wrote.

“You guys are so gorgeous,” another devotee shared.

“That’s how you know that you have an unbreakable bond,” remarked a third fan.

“The best duo ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

