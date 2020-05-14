‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Rhino Revealed To Be Barry Zito

Last night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, meaning another celebrity was unmasked. The hit show is nearly at the end of its third season and has seen icons such as Dionne Warwick take part.

Unfortunately for the celebrity disguised as Rhino, their time was up. They were eliminated during the semi-finals but still had an incredible time on the show.

From the beginning, fans of the show felt that Rhino’s voice sounded familiar. It was clear they were a male vocalist who was well-trained. For their debut performance, they sang “Have A Little Faith In Me” By John Hiatt and wowed panelist Nicole Scherzinger from the beginning.

For one of their clue packages, they explained that they have been on many magazine covers and had been the “toast of the town every week.” Rhino used to addicted to being on top of everything before they “crashed and burned,” and would push people away. They made it clear they had a connection to Nashville, the famed Grand Ole Opry, and that they potentially ride a motorcycle.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers thought Rhino could be country singer Sam Hunt because he has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and rides a motorcycle in the music video for his song “Downtown’s Dead.”

However, when it came down to unmasking Rhino, it was revealed to be former professional baseball pitcher and musician Barry Zito.

Panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy both guessed correctly. Jeong was so ecstatic about being right that he ran around the set and went on stage to give Zito a hug.

As always, fans of the show took to social media to express their thoughts on the latest elimination.

“Great job to Barry Zito being on The Masked Singer tonight and I’m so proud of you now. #MaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“Barry Zito was amazing as the #RhinoMask and was definitely a favorite of mine #TheMaskedSinger,” another devotee shared.

“The Rhino was Barry Zito!! What!!! I thought it was Brad Paisley! #TheMaskedSinger #BarryZito,” remarked a third fan.

“I just found out that the Rhino on The Masked Singer is Barry Zito. That was a surprise to me I didn’t know he could sing,” a fourth account tweeted.

Three days before getting unmasked, Zito announced that he and his wife, Amber Seyer, welcomed their third son. He explained that he had such a fun time performing in the rhino costume and that it “stretched him” in many ways.