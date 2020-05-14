Rosa Acosta Wears Barely There Bodysuit As She Asks Her Instagram Followers What’s Their Favorite Ice Cream

Fitness Trainer and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Asking her fans for their favorite flavor of ice cream, her fans were quick to reveal which ice cream flavors they love the most. However, Rosa did not disclose which flavor she adored.

Wearing a barely-there black bodysuit in the Instagram pic, Rosa leaned over a kitchen counter and partook of some ice cream using a long-handled spoon. Featuring lace panels, the bodysuit also had cutout sections that bared a lot of her smooth skin. Several thin straps over each shoulder held the outfit securely in place.

The bodysuit is one that her dedicated followers had seen before but, this time, she gave a backside view of it. With a thong-cut, her pert derriere was on display as well as her long and toned legs as she stood on tippy-toes on the beige-colored flooring.

The celebrity’s curly locks hung free and cascaded down over her shoulders. With her head thrown backward, the dark curls reached her waist.

Leaning on the white benchtop, the kitchen featured glossy black lower cabinets with silver handles. Small subway tiles in what appeared to be a pale metallic color are set on their sides rather than in the standard formation and provide a luxurious feel to the splashback. Above, the cupboards are white, like the benchtop upon which the ballet dancer’s elbows rest.

A stainless steel oven is set off to the lefthand side and Rosa gently rests against it. To one side, a wooden chopping board is perched up against the subway tiles. On the righthand side of the picture is the tub of ice cream from which Rose is partaking.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments as well. Most of Rosa’s fans were ready to tell her which flavor of ice cream they liked the most.

“Vanilla oreo,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Columbian coffee,” said someone else.

“Butter pecan,” another person wrote, also using emoji as visual descriptions.

While many of Rosa’s followers were eager to share which ice cream they loved the most, others also responded to the image.

“Legs WOW Dominican finest,” one fan stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosa recently wowed her Instagram followers. Wearing tiny teal-colored shorts and roller skates, her fans were quick to comment on the cheeky pose.