‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jake Rejects Gabi’s Attempts To Help Him Regain His Memory

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 14, 2020 reveal that the drama will be at a high level as the week begins to wind down in Salem.

Soap Hub has reported that fans can expect to see Jake (Brandon Barash) have yet another run in with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Gabi is convinced that Jake is actually her supposedly late husband Stefan DiMera, and after speaking with Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay), she’s ready to make a move to get his memories back.

Gabi has gotten her hands on the serum that is supposed to restore the memory of those who were brought back to life by Rolf’s resurrection potion. However, when she confronts Jake about being injected with the medication he’ll reject her in a big way.

Since Gabi doesn’t like being told no, she’ll likely do anything in her power in order to get her way. This could include injecting Jake with the serum against his will. Either way, the duo will likely share some passionate sparks during their scenes together, as Gabi continues her quest for answers about Jake/Stefan’s emergence in Salem.

Meanwhile, the verdict is in when it comes to the custody battle over little David. Evan (Brock Kelly) and his family, Zoey and Orpheus, will arrive at family court in order to find out the outcome of their case.

Fans know that Zoey has filed for custody of the little boy, but Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) has proven to be a more than capable parent to the child. Viewers will also see Alyshia Ochse take over the role of Zoey from actress Kelly Thiebaud in Thursday’s episode.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will rally around Abigail (Kate Mansi) as she continues to struggle with her mental health.

Abby will continue to have hallucinations of Stefan, Gabby, and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) that will turn her life upside down. It seems likely that she may have to seek some extreme medical attention for her condition.

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will tell her boyfriend Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) that she plans to confess her part in helping Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) leave Salem.

Lani will reveal that she wants to tell Rafe the entire story. However, he may be able to talk her out of doing that since it could lead her being fired from the police force.