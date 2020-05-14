Houseparty Taps Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry And More For Virtual Weekend Event

Popular video chatting app Houseparty announced their upcoming weekend event featuring celebrities such as Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Alicia Keys and more, Billboard reported.

While everyone is still safer-at-home because of COVID-19, Houseparty is doing its part to keep fans entertained. With the launch of its experiential series, “In The House,” over 40 stars have been tapped to participate in the event.

“In The House” is being promoted as a three-day festival where fans can watch celebrities with their closest friends inside the app. The event kicks off Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. EST and runs until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17.

Featuring among the list of stars on the opening day lineup are Keegan-Michael Key, who will perform a new comedy skit. Following soon after Key, pop star, Tinashe will get fans grooving with her rhythmic dance moves. Katy Perry is set to host a master class later that evening as she breaks down her new single, “Daisies,” and will teach viewers how to play it.

Alicia Keys kicks off day two with a workout session, joined by celebrity fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins for her first set. The singer is scheduled to return later that evening to host a karaoke session. Also joining the Saturday lineup is renowned magician, David Blane, with a magic show, cooking in the kitchen with Bad Bunny, a chance to get up-close-and-personal with rapper Da Baby, and much more.

Closing out the three-day festival, Snoop Dogg hosts a breakfast party where the cultural icon will share recipes with viewers. Later that day, fans will get to continue the cooking for the culture as rapper 2 Chainz brings the party to his kitchen. Doja Cat closes out the Houseparty festival weekend as the history-making singer and songwriter will talk about her music and career inspirations.

Doja Cat as the final act is major news. The Inquisitr recently reported, Doja Cat made history this week along with Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, making this week the first time ever that four black female soloists occupied the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Doja Cat earned the No. 1 spot with her single, “Say So,” featuring Minaj. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé landed at No. 2,

To join the Houseparty experience fans must download the app, which is free on iOS, Android, Google Chrome and Mac. Each performance is scheduled for an encore, so fans have a chance to watch again with friends. Head over to Houseparty for the full lineup.