Brooklyn Millard Shows Off Her Bronzed Skin & Abundant Cleavage In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Brooklyn Millard showcased her gym-honed curves as she worked out in a skimpy bathing suit for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday.

Brooklyn looked stunning as she rocked a pink bikini that tied over her toned shoulders. The top flaunted the model’s abundant cleavage and clung tightly to her chest.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs in the process. She accessorized the look with a jeweled bellybutton ring and a small stud in her nose.

Brooklyn gave a sultry stare into the camera as she posed with her hip pushed out and her arms resting at her sides for the photo. In the videos that accompanied the snap, she’s seen working her impressive abs by doing exercises such as mountain climbers, crunches, and planks.

Brooklyn wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled her locks in loose strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the post. The glam look seemed to included long, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She also appeared to sport a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and nude lips.

Brooke’s 653,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The upload garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 400 messages for her to read.

“Gimme your abs now!” one follower stated.

“YES Brooke! Keep it up Transforming every season I SEE ABS! Hottie With a Body,” another wrote.

“Workout Wednesday in the sun,” a third comment read.

“Oh so this is what perfection looks like! spectacular,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her fit physique in racy little outfits. She’s seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, sexy tops, and tight workout gear on the regular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn dropped the jaws of her followers just last week when she flaunted her booty in a pair of blue thong bikini bottoms and a white top. That post has racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 880 comments since it was uploaded to the platform.