Jilissa Zoltko Slays In A Tiny White Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun At The Beach

Jilissa Zoltko slayed in a skimpy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday. The model stunned her fans while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pics, Jilissa looked like a blond bombshell wearing a tiny white string bikini. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly to her ample bust.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips while accentuating her killer legs and tiny waist in the process. Jilissa also put her flat tummy and impressive abs on display in the photos. She accessorized the style with a pair of reflective sunglasses on top of her head, a ring on her finger, and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

In the first photo, Jilissa sat in an outdoor lounge chair on top of a white and pink striped beach towel. She had her hip pushed to the side and grabbed her bikini bottoms while wearing a flirty smirk on her face.

In the second shot, she looked away from the camera with a huge smile on her lips. In the background of the snaps a bright blue sky and white sand beach were visible.

Jilissa wore her golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also sported a sexy makeup look. The application looked to include long lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She appeared to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on the end of her nose, her chin, and forehead. She looked to complete her face with pink blush on her cheeks and pink lipstick.

Jilissa’s 708,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The photos raked in more than 20,000 likes within the first seven hours after they went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 360 messages.

“You kill me babe,” one follower declared.

“Bombshell,” another gushed.

“Prettiest gal ever, ” a third social media user wrote.

“Love this suit,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for flaunting her enviable curves in racy ensembles on social media. She’s been seen sporting tiny tops, tight pants, and sexy bathing suits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a white tube top and skimpy booty shorts. That upload has garnered more than 30,000 likes and over 460 comments to date.