Camila Coelho Ties Her Crop Top & Flaunts Her Cleavage In New Video

Camila Coelho shared photos of flowers on Instagram earlier today and followed it up with a more recent update. It consisted of a photo and a video, and in the latter, the model tied her crop top and showcased her cleavage.

She stood facing the camera straight-on in front of a white, textured backdrop. Her matching set included a crop top and a high-waisted skirt with a high slit. It was a bright green color with pink floral accents throughout. Her top had half-sleeves with puffy accents and long ties in the middle.

In the clip, Camila gazed straight ahead at the camera with a coy pout on her face with her lips slightly parted. She quickly tied her top together a couple of times and then placed her hands on the sides of her hips. The wind blew her bow and the natural lighting flattered her skin.

She wore her hair down and her short locks grazed her shoulders. Her makeup application further added to her flirty look as she apparently wore silver eyeshadow, dark mascara, and pink lipstick. Camila added to her styling with a few accessories, including a shorter gold necklace and a longer charm necklace with a circular piece that had her first initial on it.

In addition, the photo in the series was of the stunner sitting on the floor with her legs extended in front of herself. She took the selfie with one hand and placed her other hand on her knee. Moreover, a beam of light lit up a diagonal beam on the wall behind her.

There were a couple of tags in the post: one for Revolve, and another for the Camila Coelho Collection.

The post has been available for four hours, and it’s garnered over 106,000 likes so far.

Camila’s supporters had lots of nice compliments for her in the comments section with some people focusing on her ensemble.

“So cute that top!” exclaimed a social media user.

“Need this outfit,” declared a second admirer.

“Camila is everything,” gushed a third fan.

“Wow you’re simply wonderful,” expressed another follower.

