Julianne Hough Gave Herself A Radical New Hair Color & It’s Super Cute

Many people were looking for ways to keep themselves busy during quarantine and Julianne Hough was no exception. While social distancing in her Los Angeles, California home, Hough turned her blond locks into an ombré rose gold color topped with a deep brown. She posted the new dye job on her Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, which shocked many of her fans.

To get the full view of the new do, the multi-talented singer, dancer, and actress posted two photos to show fans what the new color can bring out of the star. Both pics are full-on frontal pics with the 31-year-old country singer wearing a cheetah-print top.

In the first photo, Hough gave her new hair a tousle and served a smirk, “duck face” combo. In the second photo, she looked to give the camera a “rawr!” as she winked, popped up the corner of her lip and formed her hand into a claw. It’s possible that was the “fairy kitten” energy she wanted to show her fans.

With the rose gold shoulder-length cut, rosy cheeks and lips (with a bit of gloss of course), Hough’s icy blue eyes truly glowed in the light.

The Dancing With The Stars Champion is no stranger to drastic and sudden hair color changes, especially with unicorn colors. She once tried a full head of pink in 2015, according to Refinery29. Hough later explained on her personal blog (that had since been turned into her fitness company, Kinrgy) that pink is the “color of kindness.”

The Safe Haven star gave the kind color another try, with the second time only being a modest dip in the color pool.

The post was well received with over 100,000 likes and comments exceeding 800. Even though her fans loved the classic “blond bombshell” look, the comments section of the photo set embraced the new rockstar style.

“I am digging this icy pink!! You are looking so healthy and beautiful,” an Instagram user commented with a purple heart emoji.

“Eyes & hair,” commented another admirer followed by a stream of heart-eyed emoji.

Hough doesn’t make mention of what products she used to create the dipped effect, so fans will have to wait and see if the change was a temporary boredom fix or a “new hair, new me” update.

She was also not the only celebrity to try out the pink look, aka “quarantine pink,” per Refinery29. Many other stars joined in on the pastel trend including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Dua Lipa.