Holly Barker Opts To Go Braless Under An Unbuttoned Striped Top: ‘We Are All Writing Stories’

Holly Barker took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a sexy new post with her loyal fans. The model let it all hang out as she revealed in her caption that she believed everyone was writing a story.

In the racy pic, Holly looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a black and white striped blouse. The top boasted long sleeves and buttons down the front. She left the shirt open to expose her colossal cleavage. She also tied it in a knot around her tiny waist.

She paired the top with a light pink pleated skirt that hugged her curvy hips. Fans also got a glimpse of Holly’s flat tummy and toned abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a chain around her neck.

Holly posed with her back arched and her hip pushed to the side. She grabbed at the collar of her shirt with both hands and looked away from the camera with a sassy expression on her face.

Holly wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application seemingly consisted of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to sport a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. The application appeared to be completed with pink blush on her cheekbones and a soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Holly’s over 882,000-plus followers appeared to enjoy the post. The photo earned more than 2,600 likes within the first 12 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 messages.

“Your a very beautiful woman very sexy,” one follower gushed.

“You are a fairy in your real life,” another stated.

“Looking Amazing,” a third comment read.

“One of the most beautiful and prettiest ladies ever. Period,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model’s admirers have become accustomed to seeing her go scantily clad in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy lingerie, sexy workout gear, and tiny tops for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when she posed in a little black dress with a plunging neckline. To date, that pic has racked in more than 7,200 likes and over 520 comments.