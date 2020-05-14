Madi Edwards Strikes A Sexy Pose In Sultry Poolside Pic

Madi Edwards shared a poolside snap earlier today on Instagram but it was only of her meal, and those who were hoping for more had their wishes answered with her newest share. She struck a sexy pose with her booty popped in the pool and showcased her sultry side.

In the photo, the model sat on her knees in the shallow pool water as she leaned forward on the concrete beside it. She propped herself up with her arms, and placed her right hand on her head. Madi glanced over her left shoulder at the camera and smiled with her lips closed and her locks were drenched and brushed behind her back. The rest of her body was also beaded with water droplets and the sunlight hitting the water left her thigh glowing.

Her black swimsuit included a classic-looking triangle-style top and a pair of tiny thong bottoms. Her bare derrière was on full display and the sun left her tanned skin looking flawless. The tag in the post noted that the swimwear was from Frankies.

Madi appeared to be wearing a glamorous makeup application that included silver eyeshadow, tons of blush, and pink lipstick. She also sported earrings but seemingly no other pieces of jewelry.

The pool that she posed in had greenish-blue water and there was a lime green floatie on the other side. Moreover, the house beside her featured floor-to-ceiling windows. Directly behind her was a small light-colored seat that was placed in the corner. Moreover, the blue sky with small, puffy clouds was visible in the right side of the frame.

The snap is receiving lots of attention so far, garnering over 4,600 likes in the first 30 minutes since going live. Her adoring devotees rushed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Powerful Presence,” observed a follower.

“The Poolside Queen,” gushed a second admirer, taking note of her caption.

“Gorgeous pool side,” wrote another fan.

“An angel! Xx,” exclaimed a fourth supporter.

Madi also showed off her figure in a skimpy bikini a few days ago, except that time, she was photographed posing on an ATV. There were two images in the series, and in the first one, she held onto the handlebars and smiled widely as she arched her back slightly. There was a pool visible behind her and there were hills with homes and trees in the distance. The shot was taken on a day with lots of wispy clouds.