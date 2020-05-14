Hope Beel Looks Smoking Hot In A Scanty Striped Bikini & Sunhat On The Beach

Hope Beel looked gorgeous in a racy bathing suit for her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday night. The model flashed some skin while revealing in the caption that she couldn’t wait to get back to the beach.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope looked smoking hot as she rocked a multi-color striped bikini. The tiny top showed off her muscular arms and shoulders and exposed her abundant cleavage with its daring cut.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly to her tiny waist and showcased her curvy hips and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the outfit with a tan sunhat and a gold chain around her neck.

Hope turned her body to the side and placed one hand on her hat as the other rested at her side. She had one knee bent and her back arched as she gave a flirty stare into the camera. In the background of the pic, a stunning ocean scene and blue sky could be seen.

Hope wore her long, dark brown hair styled in loose curls. The strands fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to include thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a hint of pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her bronzed skin looked to be accentuated with a glowing highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. The application was seemingly completed with pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her lips.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 8,800 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic.

“Omg you calendar model!!! So fire,” one follower wrote.

“Sculptured perfection,” another said.

“You Are Breathtakingly Beautiful!” a third social media user gushed.

“You re so beautiful and gorgeous. The women powerful,” a fourth person declared.

The model’s fans have gotten used to seeing her rock skimpy bathing suits and other racy ensembles such as tight workout gear and plunging tops in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently delighted her followers when she rocked a black bikini as she danced around for a sexy video. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 30,000 times and has garnered more than 370 comments.