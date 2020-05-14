Kristina Schulman Stuns In Tiny Pink Bikini In New Pics

Bachelor in Paradise’s Kristina Schulman has been showcasing her trim physique in a variety of new swimsuit pics lately on her Instagram page, and she continued the trend with her newest post from today. She opted for a pink ensemble as she shared three new pictures of herself enjoying the sunny weather.

The first snap looked like a selfie that she took with both of her hands as she extended her arms in front of herself. She smiled widely and tilted her head to the side as the background was washed out thanks to the bright sunlight.

Kristina’s bikini top had thick straps and a low scoop neckline with a strip of thick fabric below her chest. It hugged her petite figure and her muscular arms and abs were on full show.

She accessorized with a straw hat, which seems to be her accessory of choice at the moment, along with a short, thin necklace.

She wore her hair up in a casual hairstyle with loose strands of her locks framing her face. The reality TV star’s makeup application looked to include pink eyeshadow, dark mascara, and pink lipstick.

In the second shot, she was photographed mid-laugh as she closed her eyes and smiled widely. She placed her left hand on the top of her hat and there were palm trees visible in the backdrop.

And in the final image, Kristina smiled again with her lips closed and tilted her head up. She closed her eyes and was seemingly having a lot of fun with the photo shoot.

The post has been liked over 11,200 times so far in the first few hours since it went live. Her dedicated followers also took to the comments section to send their compliments.

“So pretty, and your smile its [sic] so lovable @kristinaschulman please always keep smiling,” wrote an admirer.

“You’re gorgeous, keep smiling girlyy,” gushed a second fan.

“Love the energy wow,” observed a third social media user.

“Cut it out with the cuteness please, thanks,” joked another devotee.

Kristina also shared another photo series four days ago, that time rocking another bikini. She opted for a deep green ensemble with a small triangle-style top. The sensation wore another straw hat, that time it featured a reddish-orange trim along her brim. She was photographed on an outdoor patio on a sunny day and smiled widely in both photos as she sat on the ground. She accessorized with sparkling earrings and a thin ring.