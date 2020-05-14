Anna Vakili Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In One-Shoulder Top And Black Joggers

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and shared a very stylish pic of herself to wow her fans.

In the snap, Anna could be seen rocking a one-shoulder white crop top that not only accentuated her perfect curves but also enabled her to show off a glimpse of sideboob. She teamed the top with a pair of black joggers with the brand’s name — Missy Empire — printed all over it.

In terms of her beauty looks, she apparently opted for a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation that matched her tanned skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, wore a nude lipstick, opted for lined eyes, and finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Anna wore her highlighted tresses down and cascaded them over her right shoulder. In terms of accessories, she kept it simple and only opted for a rose gold bracelet in her left wrist and a chic silver watch in her right wrist.

To strike a pose, she stood outdoors, right next to the window of a restaurant. She spread her legs apart, inserted one of her hands in the pocket of her joggers, and held the other hand behind her neck. She slightly puckered her lips and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she shared her quarantine experience with her fans, stating that she has lately been trying to avoid spending too much time on social media to keep her sanity intact. She also asked her fans if they agree with her viewpoint.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 13,000 likes. What’s more, some of her most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posed 110-plus comments to praise Anna’s sense of style and her sexy figure. Many of them also enthusiastically replied to the caption and shared their own self-isolation experiences.

“Wow, you look unreal, babe,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Stunnerrrr!! You’re so pretty! I wish I could meet you one day,” another user chimed in.

“Being at home so much, social media was taking over my life. I was honestly glued to my phone every day. Not healthy at all. I took a little break and felt so much better. You are looking gorgeous, by the way,” a third follower replied to the caption.

Anna flaunts her amazing figure in different types of outfits from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last week, she shared a video in which she was featured rocking a sexy red bra, one that she teamed with matching panties.