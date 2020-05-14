Tana Mongeau Shows Underboob In Tiny Pink Crop Top

Tana Mongeau posted her first Instagram update to her page since five days ago, and in the new photo series from today, the model promoted an adult brand as she flaunted her underboob.

In the first snap, the blonde stood facing the camera straight on and parted her mouth widely with a dramatic expression on her face. She placed her right hand in her hair and held up a box with her other hand.

Tana’s top was light pink with a high neckline and a short cut that allowed her to flaunt her chest in a flirty way. Her matching sweatpants had a low waistline and she also partially wore a jacket with a baggy fit.

Her hair was worn down in a casual center part with her dark roots peeking through. Her makeup application also appeared to include long, dark lashes and silver eyeshadow on her lids and large dabs of color on her inner lids. Her lips popped thanks to her glossy lipstick and she accessorized with a silver charm necklace.

The popular YouTuber took the photo in a living room area with a gray couch visible behind her. She was well-lit thanks to the natural lighting that entered the room and her skin looked flawless.

In the second photo, Tana tilted her head to the side and placed her hands on her hips. Her chest was again hard to miss, and she stuck her tongue out playfully as she held the promotional product in her hand.

The update has received over 196,800 likes so far and her sassy caption inspired many of her fans to chime in with their reactions. This included a shout-out from Noah Cyrus.

“The beginning of this caption is why i love u,” she declared, and the message has been liked over 3,300 times so far.

“YES GO AHEAD AND BREAK THE STIGMA,” encouraged a second admirer.

“STEP ON MY NECK,” raved a third social media user.

“If u create these captions for ads yourself u r brilliant,” wrote another devotee.

Tana often shows off her figure in unconventional ways, and did just that in another Instagram post from April 5. She rocked a bright yellow thong bikini and a matching ski mask with a sad smiley face patch on her forehead. In the first photo of the four-part update, she lied on her side and propped out her booty. She gave a pout with her lips closed and wore her hair down and brushed around her shoulders.