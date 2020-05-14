Dolly Castro Shows Off Curvy Booty In Sexy Thong & Crop Top

Dolly Castro gave her 6.2 million followers a lot to talk about with a sizzling double update that consisted of one photo and one video.

The model and fitness trainer added the upload to her feed hours ago, and it’s already been met with a ton of love from fans. The first image in the set captured the Dolly standing in front of a mirror and snapping a selfie-style photo. She used a geotag to indicate her location, which was at home in Orange County, California. Dolly stood in front of a large, antique gold mirror, and at her back was a bed with a blush pink duvet cover and a few plush pillows.

Dolly looked into the camera with a massive smile on her face and held her marble phone case in front of her with both hands. She stunned in a light brown crop sweater that complimented her tanned skin to perfection. The shirt was slightly rolled on the bottom and hit a few inches above her navel, exposing her taut tummy and tiny midsection. Its long sleeves hit around her wrists, revealing a set of gold bangle bracelets that matched the color of her mirror. She wore a skimpy thong on her lower half, and it did more showing than it did covering.

Dolly flaunted her backside, revealing the thong style of the panties that showed her pert derriere in its entirety. Its waistband boasted a thick strip of fabric that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and tiny waist. Dolly added a few additional accessories to the smoldering look, which included a square gold ring. She wore her long, dark locks with a straight middle part, and her silky tresses fell behind her back.

Dolly highlighted her striking features with an alluring application of makeup. The look seemed to include heavy eye makeup and a shiny pink gloss on her lips. The second part of the post included a short video clip that showed Dolly in the same hot outfit and lifted up her shirt to expose her fit abs.

The latest addition to her smoking hot feed proved to be a hit with fans. The post has attracted over 54,000 likes and 962 comments in a few short hours.

“You look great to me,” one follower complemented with a series of flame emoji.

“You’re doing well, babe… You look good,” a second social media user chimed in.

“My fellow Nicoya. You’re always an inspiration. Body goals,” another fan raved.

A few other Instagrammers couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.