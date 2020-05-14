Cosplay Model Liz Katz Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage In Anime Cat Video

Cosplay model Liz Katz delighted her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest video where she portrayed an anime cat. Her fans responded enthusiastically.

“Just your everyday anime pet cat,” Liz wrote as the caption for the racy clip.

The cosplay sensation was shown squatting on a plush rug on what appears to be the floor of her bathroom. To one side, a white vanity can be seen laden with beauty products.

Wearing a tight grey crop top with thin shoulder straps, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display as she leaned toward the camera. Liz paired the top with bike shorts in a similar shade.

On her head was a set of pink fluffy ears. Her long blond hair was parted on one side underneath the headband and hung down over one shoulder. Liz wore a pale shade of pink lipstick and very little eye make-up for her latest cosplay look. Around her neck, a delicate black choker was on display.

With the ukelele version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole playing in the clip, Liz rolled her large blue eyes upwards and then in toward her nose as she crossed her eyes. This gave a comic effect for her audience as she continued to pull a funny face.

Opening her mouth, the Instagram celebrity then drooled like the pet cat that she was attempting to replicate. Rolling her shoulders, the famous cosplayer also wriggled on the spot. After licking her lips, Liz then smiled at the camera as the clip ended.

As soon as Liz posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the image had gathered 117,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her fans.

“Always beautiful and I don’t know how you do that,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Correction just your everyday queen,” a fan said.

“This is a cool cat you look fantastic,” said another person.

“Phenomenal girl,” one person wrote, also using several different emoji for added effect.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyed, hear, and fire emoji. However, the laughing and drooling emoji also got a lot of use from her adoring fans.

Liz is renowned for posting cosplay pics to her Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dressed up as Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII in order to wow her legions of fans.