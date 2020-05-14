Louisville Mayor Demands Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting Of A 26-Year Old Black Woman

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old EMT for the city of Louisville, was shot and killed by police in her own home on March 13.

Greg Fischer, the Mayor of Lousiville, Kentucky demanded a “thorough investigation” into the fatal shooting of a black woman named Breonna Taylor, The Hill reported on Wednesday. Taylor, a 26-year old EMT for the city of Louisville, was shot by police in her own home on March 13.

The police entered her apartment based on a warrant that allowed them to search the home for drugs. Officers said that when they entered they were met with gunfire, and they returned fire, The Hill reported. During the gunfight that ensued, Taylor was shot eight times and killed. Taylor was unarmed. The officers who executed the warrant claimed that they announced that they were police and that they were entering the home to complete a search warrant.

However, a lawsuit filed in April by Taylor’s family alleges that the events of that night happened in a much different way, per NBC News. According to Kenneth Walker — Taylor’s boyfriend — who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, police never announced that they were entering the apartment or who they were. Walker said that he and Taylor were asleep when the police entered and were woken up by the sounds of someone entering the apartment. Walker and Taylor believed that an intruder had gotten into the apartment. So, Walker grabbed his gun, called 911, and began to shoot. The lawsuit alleges that he believed he was acting in self-defense when he shot at the officers.

According to The Hill, Walker is a licensed gun owner. He was not injured in the shooting. He has been charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

I'm calling for the Department of Justice to investigate #BreonnaTaylor's death. Her family deserves answers.pic.twitter.com/f0Dkov5D5R — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 13, 2020

Neither Walker or Taylor had criminal records or a history with drugs per NBC News. No drugs were found in the apartment during the investigation. Police believed that a major drug dealer was using Taylor’s house to stash drugs and money and receive mail. Police also claimed that Taylor’s vehicle had been repeatedly seen outside a known “drug house.”

The fatal shooting made its way into national headlines this week when Taylor’s family hired Ben Crump, one of the lawyers who is representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the black man who was shot while jogging in Georgia. NBS News reported that Crump called Taylor’s death “senseless,” and criticized the police for not being transparent about the events surrounding the shooting. Crump also said that Taylor’s death epitomizes the struggle of being black in America, saying that black people are no longer safe from police even in their own homes.

On Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer made it clear the investigation into the shooting would get to the truth of the tragedy, NBC News reported.

“As always, my priority is that the truth comes out, and for justice to follow the path of truth.”