Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Legs In A Short Trench Coat And High Heels

Social media influencer Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting a new picture where she sizzled in a short trench coat and high heeled shoes.

The trench coat was the classic double-breasted style in a traditional beige hue. Dark buttons added a pop of contrast, while a belt cinched at the waist to showcase the fitness enthusiast’s trim torso.

Less traditional was the hemline of the coat, which ended above the knee so that Nyström was able to show off her toned legs. Her legs were then further elongated by a pair of chic black high heels.

Nyström accessorized with a trendy black Yves Saint Laurent tote and a gold watch. Her long blond locks were styled into a deep side part, and loose waves cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her waist.

The Instagram star kept her makeup in a neutral palette, with what appeared to be brown eyeshadow, mascara, and a light pink lip.

Nyström posed by angling her body slightly towards the camera, using the 45 degree angle to show off her curves. Her hands were positioned in front of her, holding onto her handbag. One leg was slightly behind the other, as if she had been captured mid-step. To complete the picture, Nyström looked over her shoulder, adding a sense of enigma to the shot.

Taking advantage of the beautiful spring scenery, Nyström posed outside in her native Sweden. Behind her was a stunning row of flowering trees, with white buds and a hint of sunshine in the top righthand corner.

Fans went wild over the new shot, and within hours the post had already racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 575 comments.

“This is beyond amazing,” one awestruck fan gushed, adding the heart-eye face emoji.

“You are such [an] angel… so gorgeous,” added a second, along with a smiling face and the hallelujah hand emoji.

“My wonder woman,” raved a third, including a plethora of emoji to conclude the comment include the heart-eye and kissing faces in addition to three blue hearts.

“Perfection, Elegance, beauty & intelligence all in one!” concluded a fourth, with both the sunglasses face and heart-eye face emoji.

The picture marks the second time in three days in which Nyström has flaunted her toned legs while in heels. However, her previous ensemble was not quite as classic a pairing as the trench coat and heels.

Rather, Nyström showed off her figure by pairing the flattering footwear with a pair of skintight ice blue yoga pants, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.