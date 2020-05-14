Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Flaunts Her Cleavage In Tight Top For Latest Update

Instagram model Sophie Mudd put her killer curves on display for a nine-photo collage in her most recent upload. She wore tight-fitting leggings and a small top that showcased her assets as she struck several poses in the playful pics.

The 21-year-old had a casual photo shoot at home where she was photographed in front a full-length mirror that had a guitar on one side, and a house plant on the other. Mudd layered the nine snaps over one another as the top six shots were most prevalent. She sported a pair of brown high-waist yoga pants that hugged her tiny waist and curvaceous backside. Mudd also wore a matching bra with a low v-neck and extra straps around the top of the cup. Her outfit was from Alo Yoga.

In the first photo of the collage, Mudd sat on the ground as the camera was aimed up at her. The social media influencer’s ample cleavage was barely contained by the tight top. She kept her long brown hair straight down for each of the shots. Mudd stood up for the second snap and arched her back which gave a view of her curvy figure. She bent over with her elbows on the floor for the third photo, as she leaned in close to the camera with her head in her hand.

Mudd gave a full shot of her body as she remained bent down for the fourth pic. This angle showed off the model’s toned derriere. She sat on the floor and tilted her head back in the next image. For the following picture, the Instagram star took a shot that centered on her breasts. The bottom three photos were semi-cropped, but Mudd could be seen striking three different poses that accentuated her figure.

The model’s 1.6 million Instagram followers took notice of the yoga-style photo shoot, and the collage had over 27,000 likes in just over two hours after going live. Mudd’s post received more than 220 comments, and her replies were flooded with heart emoji.

“Goddess of beauty,” an excited fan wrote along with an emoji.

“Beauty,” another commented while adding a kissing emoji.

“It’s nice to see how your confidence has grown. Thanks for sharing a little sunshine with all of us,” an Instagram follower replied.

“Do not know what is sexier, you or the guitar!” one fan joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Mudd drove fans wild when she put her enviable cleavage on display in a yellow sports bra. The somewhat candid photo was taken in the aisle of a convenience store.