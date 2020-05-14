Brooke Lynette Shows Off Major Skin In See-Through White Bodysuit

Scottish model Brooke Lynette took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and shared a new hot snap to tease her 1.1 million fans.

In the snap, Brook showed off her buxom physique in a skintight, white mesh bodysuit that featured long sleeves and a high-neck style. The ensemble had the logo of the UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing or PLT printed all over it. Brooke completed her attire with a pair of knee-high black boots.

To spice things up, she ditched the bra and showed off a glimpse of her breasts. That’s not all, but the high-cut feature of the bodysuit also enabled Brooke to put her sexy thighs on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, Brooke sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation that rendered her face a tanned look. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore pink lipstick, applied a thick coat of mascara, and finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses in soft curls and cascaded them over her shoulders and ample bosoms. As for accessories, Brooke opted for a pair of hoop earrings to keep it chic.

The snap was captured in a living room. A painting could be seen hanging on the wall behind her, while a kitchenette could also be seen in the background. To pose for the pic, Brooke sat on the arm of a white sofa. She titled her head toward the right side, touched her hair, slightly puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 26,000 likes. Brooke’s most ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted close to 350 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Damn, you look absolutely beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wowwwwwwwwww! You look seriously, seriously stunning, mind-blowingly beautiful and ridiculously sexy,” another user chimed in, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

“You look really hot. I love the tattoo on your leg,” a third follower wrote.

“This outfit looks so sexy. Amazing photograph, thanks for posting,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her followers, many other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Jessica Killings, Valeria Orsini, and Anna Vakili.

Brooke often wows her followers with her sexy snaps. Not too long ago, she posted a snap on the photo-sharing platform in which she was featured rocking a black bodysuit, one that perfectly accentuated her curves and also put her sexy thighs and legs on full display.