Savannah Prez Shows Off Bombshell Booty In Skimpy Black And White Swimsuit

Savannah Prez is dreaming of her days before the quarantine in a sizzling series of photos. The model took to her popular Instagram page to share a set of two new shots, one of which saw her in a sexy swimsuit.

Savannah tagged her post in Belgium, which fans know is the place that she calls home. The first photo showed the model posing at that beach as the golden sun spilled over her body, illuminating her bronze figure. She leaned on a large stone structure, and the crisp ocean and bright blue sky appeared at her back. Savannah rested both arms on the prominent stone structure and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. In her caption, she shared that she once felt sexy on the beach, but since she got surgery on her wrist, she isn’t feeling as great. The model was posed in profile and made sure that her killer figure was on full display.

Savannah opted for a one-piece that wasn’t quite as hot as her typical bikini but still did a great job of showcasing her gym-honed body. The garment had a black and white pattern that looked similar to zebra stripes. Its halterneck style showed off her muscular arms, which she used to rest her bodyweight against the stone. The rest of the garment clung tightly to her figure, and her pose revealed its dangerously high cut — which allowed for her pert derriere and strong stems to be seen in their entirety.

Savannah added only one accessory to her beachside look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings that reflected in the sun. She styled her hair with a deep middle part, and her flowing locks went spilling over one side of her shoulder, while the bottoms of her tresses looked a few shades lighter in the sun. She appeared to go au-natural and left her blemish-free skin untouched.

The second photo in the set captured Savannah in a workout set that consisted of a plain white t-shirt and a pair of black pants with tiny white polka-dots. Her latter outfit was far less revealing but still allowed the model to showcase her muscular stems.

Fans went wild for the sizzling double-photo update. It has earned over 19,000 like and 350-plus comments in seven hours.

“You’re naturally beautiful! Make ups, no make ups, fancy outfits or jogging pants, you’re always beautiful!” one fan complimented.

“But always a beauty,” a second fan pointed out with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Hey! Hope you are fine. Be safe and be at home,” one more added.