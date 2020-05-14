Yovanna Ventura Bares Chest In Latest Instagram Post As She Sends Out Positive Message To Her Followers

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura bared her chest for her 5.3 million followers in her recent post. Captioning the image with a positive message about accepting yourself, her fans were quick to respond.

“You have been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked,” Yovanna wrote. “Try approving of yourself and see what happens.”

She then went on to explain that she felt “proud of the hard work” that she had put into her body and was now happy with the way that she looked.

Standing in front of a mirror to take the selfie, Yovanna showed off her bare midriff. Covering her chest with one toned arm, the model is seen to be wearing nothing but a white textured towel that is wrapped low on her narrow hips. The model is also wearing two delicate gold bracelets on the same arm that covered her assets.

Water dripped down Yovanna’s body in the snap as though she had just stepped out of the shower. However, her long dark hair was still dry as it hung down over one shoulder.

Her face is not shown in the image but, in front of her body, tall stalks of bamboo are shown as they poked out of a clear glass vase. Behind, a white tub is visible. It is a possible indicator that Yovanna may have just enjoyed a relaxing soak in the tub before taking the snap. Pale-colored tiling on the wall can also be seen.

As soon as Yovanna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered 78,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Thank you for you,” a fan said.

“Thanks, I needed that,” another person stated, likely in response to the positive affirmation the model had posted.

“Mind-blowing,” said yet another.

Some of Yovanna’s followers appeared to be too overcome with emotion to be able to write how they felt. Instead, they resorted to the use of emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji, and they were often repeated for rows on end.

