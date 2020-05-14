‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Is Quarantined With Her Nanny, Reveals If She’s Planning To Have More Kids

Teddi Mellencamp welcomed her third child in February.

Teddi Mellencamp recently opened up to Kelly Dillon about being quarantined with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and the three children they share, including their 7-year-old daughter, Slate, their five-year-old son, Cruz, and their 2-month-old baby, Dove.

Amid the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi said that she and her family have been quarantined at their home in the Hollywood Hills since March. But they aren’t alone. Instead, they are being assisted by a live-in nanny, who is helping them as they manage their three kids, as well as Edwin’s oldest daughter Isabella.

“We are quarantined with a nanny. So we have help. And it wasn’t like that before,” Teddi admitted on Kickin’ Back With Kelly after being asked about how their current situation with Dove is different from their past parenting experiences.

While Edwin is a big help with the kids, Teddi said that he is “absolutely not” changing diapers or doing 3 a.m. feelings. Instead, he frequently helps her at night time, which is when their new baby girl is the fussiest. As she explained to Kelly, Edwin takes the heat off of her by wrangling their older children as she does her best to keep Dove calm.

Just months after welcoming baby number three, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is certainly in no hurry to get pregnant. That said, when it comes to welcoming future children, Teddi isn’t writing off the idea completely and said she has no plans to have her tubes tied.

“I have no plans on having another. I can’t really imagine having another baby but I never say never, it’s not like I’m getting my tubes tied,” she shared.

As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ recent episodes, Teddi was pregnant when filming began on Season 10 last year and didn’t welcome her baby girl until February of this year, well after filming on the new episodes wrapped.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teddi revealed on her Instagram Stories weeks ago that she learned she was expecting just two weeks before she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars traveled to New York City to attend Kyle Richards’ fashion presentation at New York Fashion Week, which Teddi walked in.

“I had told Kyle two weeks prior. You see a flashback scene to it and I told the rest of them in New York,” she recalled.