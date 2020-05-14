John Krasinski Went On The ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast And Shared His Behind The Scenes Stories

John Krasinski (Jim Halpert) joined former The Office castmates Jenna Fischer (Pam Beasley) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) on their podcast Office Ladies, and they shared a lot of behind the scenes details, including which props they swiped from the set at the end of the show, E News reported. On Office Ladies Fischer and Kinsey rewatch the episodes of The Office and break down each episode, sometimes joined by their former castmates.

Krasinski hopped on for Tuesday’s episode to discuss “Casino Night,” the infamous episode where Jim kisses Pam for the very first time.

As they talked about the episode, the conversation turned to the end of the show and how everything went down on set. The cast talked about how Greg Daniels, the showrunner, wanted to take home the Dunder Mifflin sign, but couldn’t find it — because Krasinski had already taken it. Krasinski admitted that he pretended he didn’t know who took it, saying he lied to his “TV creator.”

This led the rest of the cast to talk about which props they got to take home from the set.

Kinsey took the painting of Angela that Fischer’s character, Pam Beasley painted. Fischer shared that she wanted to take the painting of the Dunder Mifflin building that her character painted, but she was told she couldn’t because NBC was keeping it. However, she revealed that she ended up with the painting after all! One of the members of the Art Department on the show created a replica, which went to NBC, and he gave Fischer the original.

Krasinski chimed in with the revelation that the same member of the Art Department sent him a box of props after the show wrapped. The box contained his “Jim Halpert” nameplate, the messenger bag his character always carried, and the teapot.Yes, the teapot that Jim gave Pam for Secret Santa.

Today on Office Ladies podcast we are breaking down Casino Night with special guest @johnkrasinski who reveals HE HAS THE TEAPOT! Lots a great stuff on this episode! @AngelaKinsey https://t.co/k6rWlVRXMZ pic.twitter.com/EmOTQdcpJy — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 13, 2020

As they continued to chat, Krasinski reminisced about his audition, sharing a story he’s never shared publicly before. He said that as soon as he saw Fischer on set he knew he needed to be around her because she was going to get a role on the show.

“As soon as I saw you walk in Jenna…I genuinely had like a metaphysical event where I was like, ‘Oh, that’s who’s in the show. That person will be in the show,'” he said. “I remember thinking if I don’t go in with her, I’m screwed.”

Krasinski went on to say that he knew he was in when the producers asked him to stay behind and do a reading with Fischer.

Apparently, Fischer felt the same way about Krasinski. She compared their chemistry in the audition like a dance saying, “the best explanation I could come up with was what if you walked into a room and music started playing and you and another person just started dancing in unison even though you’d never met.”

The episode was chock full of sweet nostalgia and laughter, which is exactly what the world needs right now. Full episodes of Office Ladies can be found at Earwolf.