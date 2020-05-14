Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest video. Showing off her chiseled abs, her fans were quick to respond.

“Who you heading to the gym with soon as Quarantine is OVER?” Qimmah asked her legions of fans in response to the social distancing laws in place relating to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The clip is an obvious throwback video due to the fact that Qimmah is standing quite close to a fellow gym junkie and they are both inside a packed gym. The pair compared abs and while Qimmah is the obvious winner in regard to how finely-defined her midriff is, the woman next to her is certainly well on the way to achieving her goal as well.

Wearing pale blue leggings over her muscled legs and neon orange shoes, Qimmah looked down at her abs at the start of the clip. As she does so, she pulled up her brightly-colored crop top and walked towards the camera, and her friend followed suit. Their well-defined abs are front and center as they compare each other’s work.

Qimmah’s curly dark hair is piled on top of her head and it appeared that she is not wearing any make-up in the short clip. Once the pair got close to the lens, the fitness trainer looked up and smiled for her followers before bending her arms and flexing her biceps. The woman beside her, who wears black shorts and a neon pink crop top, also did the same.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within an hour, the image had gathered more than 15,000 likes and a multitude of comments.

“Beautiful ladies,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Going to the gym with my buddy and trainer,” a fan said in response to Qimmah’s question about who they would head to the gym with.

“This could be me and my friends but we can’t stop eating tacos,” another person joked.

“Nice abs ladies,” a person wrote, also using a row emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the clapping, muscled arm, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah often posts pictures and clips showing off her killer abs. As a fitness trainer, she also encourages her fans to continue to work hard in order to achieve their fitness goals.