‘Trump Death Clock’ Billboard In Times Square Blames President For 50K Dead Americans From Coronavirus

A Times Square billboard is taking aim at Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, keeping a running tally of all deaths from the virus in the United States under the words “Trump Death Clock.”

As the Independent reported, the digital counter was a project from filmmaker and Trump critic Eugene Jarecki, who said it was meant as a reminder of the lives lost through the inaction of the Trump administration. Though the billboard went up earlier in the month, it attracted some viral attention as the death toll for the coronavirus neared 85,000 late on Wednesday and total cases topped 1.4 million — more than one-quarter of all reported cases around the world. The Trump Death Clock blamed more than 50,000 of these on Trump’s lack of action in the critical early days.

Jarecki had originally offered his criticism in a Washington Post op-ed, saying he does not want the nation’s suffering from the coronavirus to go overlooked and wants Americans to know that it could have been prevented.

“This suffering cannot be forgotten. As of today, tens of thousands of Americans have lost their lives as a consequence of the administration’s failure to act sooner, so it’s no wonder the president excoriates reporters who ask him why he waited so long to implement the guidelines,” Jarecki wrote.

As the Independent’s report noted, the Trump Death Clock uses an estimation that 60 percent of coronavirus deaths in the United States could have been avoided had the Trump administration heeded early warnings in February that the pandemic was coming.

As epidemiologists Britta L. Jewell and Nicholas P. Jewell wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times, the White House did not issue social distancing guidelines until March 16, but by then it was too late to stop the coming surge.

“But an estimated 90 percent of the cumulative deaths in the United States from Covid-19, at least from the first wave of the epidemic, might have been prevented by putting social distancing policies into effect two weeks earlier, on March 2, when there were only 11 deaths in the entire country,” they wrote, adding that even if the guidelines had been put in place just one week earlier, there would have been a 60 percent reduction in total deaths.

Jarecki said the idea for the Trump Death Count billboard was floated by people who had read his editorial and suggested he do something to show more people. The filmmaker said he inquired about prices for advertisements in Time Square and found that it was much lower than he expected, as there are few people out walking in the famous New York City center to see it and prices have dropped considerably.