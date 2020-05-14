Former VP Joe Biden Backs Anthony Fauci Amid Trump Criticism

President Donald Trump and one of his top advisors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, are seemingly at odds after the president criticized Fauci’s recent Senate testimony on Wednesday. However, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden believes that Trump continues to miss the mark with regards to the novel coronavirus, expressing support for Fauci via Twitter.

In addition to retweeting a CNN story about GOP senators being split on Fauci’s admonishment that the U.S. may be reopening too quickly, the former vice president maintained that he trusts Fauci and took aim at Trump’s past statements on treating the virus.

“I would trust the guy who’s one of our nation’s top public health experts, not the one who pondered injecting disinfectant into the body and looked directly at a solar eclipse.”

Fauci and three other high-ranking administration officials testified before a Senate Committee on Tuesday as the legislative body aims to track the administration’s progress in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country. During Fauci’s testimony, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul — a medical doctor in his own right — sparred with the infectious disease expert on the issue of keeping schools closed.

While Fauci testified specifically with regards to reopening the economy and public spaces, he also pointed out that children are not exempt from potentially becoming infected. Meanwhile, Paul pointedly declared that keeping schools closed would be “a huge mistake.” As reported by The Inquisitr, President Trump has taken the same stance as Paul and is vehemently against the notion of keeping schools closed.

Trump even went so far as to deem that portion of Fauci’s testimony as being “unacceptable,” per Politico.

“I was surprised by his answer, actually, because, you know, it’s just, to me, it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools,” Trump said during a meeting with governors at the White House.

For his part, Biden has consistently espoused a more cautious approach to reopening the American economy, expressing concern that doing so too quickly and/or without the proper safety protocols in place could make the crisis even worse than it already is in the U.S.

During a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, Biden said that he would advise governors to listen to Fauci’s advice and consider the science as they weigh the merits of reopening commerce. He went on to assess Trump’s response to the pandemic as being “incompetent.”