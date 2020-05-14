Raven-Symoné Says ‘I Haven’t Touched My Cosby Money’

Child-actress turned Hollywood boss, Raven-Symoné, dropped a money bomb via Instagram, telling fans she has yet to spend any money from her childhood work on The Cosby Show.

Raven was interviewed on Instagram Live by internet personality, Jerome Trammel. The interview has since went viral, and was posted to The Shade Room on Wednesday. During the interview, the influencer asked Raven very directly about her “Cosby money.”

“You hinted that you still have your Cosby money. So, it is true that you haven’t touched your Cosby money, or you mean like residuals, as of lately?”

To which the bossed-up actress plainly replied, “I haven’t touched my Cosby money.”

Raven joined the cast of The Cosby Show when she was just 2 years old. It has been 28 years since she starred on the popular family sitcom and, since the days of playing the adorably sassy Olivia Kendall, the actress has went on to build a successful career in film and television.

The 34-year-old entertainer has starred in movies such as Dr. Dolittle and Dr. Dolittle 2, and an extensive list of television series. Most notably, Raven starred on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, and in The Cheetah Girls franchise. The actress also has a recurring role on ABC’s Black-ish, where she plays the role of Dre’s sister, Rhonda Johnson. Raven held down a coveted position as a host on daytime talk show, The View. The Inquisitr reported when Raven announced she was leaving The View to return to Disney Channel for Raven’s Home – the That’s So Raven spinoff, which she not only stars in, but executive produces, as well.

Fans have been following Raven’s career for decades, and when she dropped this financial flex via Instagram Live, they quickly took the social media to clap for their queen.

One fan commented, “She is the Beyoncé of Disney.”

Another fan posted, “She is an icon for us.”

The multi-faceted entertainer is also musically inclined. Raven has released music over the years, having experienced a popular hit single very early-on in her career with, “That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of,” released in 1993. The performer has released four studio albums throughout the years, beginning with Here’s to New Dreams (1993), This Is My Time (2004), From Then Until (2006), and Raven-Symoné (2008). She is currently promoting her new EP, INFRASOUNDS, which released April 10 of this year, and features a track list of eight songs.

Raven-Symoné has proven to be a successful force, whether behind-the-scenes or in front of the camera. As she continues to add to her resume, expand her brand, and mind her businesses, it doesn’t look like she will need to touch that “Cosby money” anytime soon.