Madison Gordon Sizzles In A Lace Teddy, Shows Off Major Skin On Instagram

Australian fitness model Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page Wednesday evening and shared a new skin-baring selfie.

In the snap, Madison could be seen rocking a see-through lace teddy in pale turquoise color. The sexy ensemble featured a plunging neckline, adorned with scalloped edging and a small bow in the middle that added a feminine vibe to the look.

The risque ensemble allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage together with a generous view of her sexy thighs through its high-cut bottom. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Madison wore a full face of makeup to complement her sexy ensemble. It appeared that she applied a dewy foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. She apparently opted for a nude lipstick, coral blush, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her make-up application with well-defined eyebrows.

She braided a few strands of her tresses at the scalp for a neat look and swept the rest of her hair to the left side, cascading it over her shoulder and ample bosom.

The snap was captured in Madison’s living room. A brown leather sofa and some other pieces of furniture could be seen in the background. She knelt on a plush gray carpet, gazed at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and awarded the snap with more than 4,000 likes within two hours of having been posted. That’s not all, but her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 260-plus comments to praise Madison for her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“You are beautiful, Madison. Inside and out. Love ya girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I could tell you a thousand times how gorgeous and sweet you are but it would never truly capture your amazing beauty,” another user chimed in.

“Oh my god, you are f*ckin gorgeous,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Each time you post a picture, it makes my day awesome! You’re the one that makes my heart smile,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Madison’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Rachel Bush and Tasha Cherie.

Madison treats her fans to her sexy snaps every week. Last week, she shared a pic in which she was featured rocking a pair of gray shorts that she teamed with a purple halter top to infuse style and sexiness.