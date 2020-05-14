Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Tanned Body In A Purple Bikini On The Beach

Instagram model Julia Muniz uploaded two new beach photos for her latest update. She looked stunning soaking in the water while she sported a strapless purple bikini that gave followers a view of her athletic body.

The social media influencer who is known for her surfing skills posed on a picturesque beach with white sand. There was a line of beach chairs with umbrellas set up along the water, and tropical trees could be seen behind the chairs. Muniz crouched on her knees in the shallow water and her tanned skin was glistening from getting wet.

In the first snap from the two-photo set, the 21-year-old was photographed from the side. Her feet were buried in the sand as the water rose up to just below her backside. She sported a purple bikini that had a strapless top, and a tie-string bottom. Muniz’s long brown hair was wet from the water, and she gazed down while tugging on the thin string of her bottoms. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her toned legs and curvy booty.

The surfer kept her legs in the same position for the second picture, but changed the position of her upper body. Muniz raised her head, and had her hands near her hair to clearly show her gorgeous face. Her flat midsection was on display along with cleavage from the tight swimsuit top. The model had a smirk across her face as she stared past the camera. She included a caption about missing the beach.

Many of the Brazilian’s 753,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy photos. The upload garnered over 6,800 likes in just over an hour after being posted. Fans complimented Muniz in both English and Portuguese. One follower mentioned missing being able to visit the beach during the lock down. The model’s comment section was flooded with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Yasss gurlll,” a female fan wrote while including an emoji.

“Gorgeous,” wrote popular swimsuit photographer, Jessica Wertheim.

“Wonderful body‼️” one follower commented.

“So Cute!” a fan wrote along with a heart-eye cat emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz has treated her followers to multiple bikini pictures recently. Last week she uploaded two short videos for a throwback post to her time in Costa Rica. The surfer wore a small orange bikini that barely covered her incredible figure. She was filmed standing in water located in front of a beautiful waterfall. Muniz earned over 52,000 likes and nearly 400 comments from her loyal fans.