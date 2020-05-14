NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Heat For Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, And Andre Iguodala, ‘Bleacher Report’ Proposes

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have managed to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season. Before the NBA suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Heat were sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record. However, in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title, most people believe that the Heat still need to surround Butler with more star power.

In the past months, several NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason have been linked to the Heat, including Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. As of now, the Wizards still haven’t changed their mind about keeping Beal but if they do, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report thinks that the Heat could come up with a trade package that can convince them to send the All-Star shooting guard to South Beach. In the proposed trade deal, the Heat would be sending Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Andre Iguodala to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. Trading an All-Star caliber big man like Adebayo and a young and promising talent like Herro would undeniably be a tough decision for the Heat, but it could be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal’s caliber. Beal is the No. 2 scorer in the league this season where he is currently averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

With the years he spent with John Wall in Washington, Beal has learned how to shine even without the ball in his hands, making him an ideal fit alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Butler in Miami. As Swartz noted, pairing Beal with Butler would make the Heat an “elite offensive team.” If Beal and Butler are still not enough, the Heat would still have the salary space needed to chase the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George in the 2021 NBA free agency.

Meanwhile, Swartz believes that the potential deal would not only be beneficial for the Heat, but also for the Wizards.

“For Washington, Adebayo gives them a 22-year-old center who can anchor a defense, rebound and is among the best passing big men in the game. Paired with Rui Hachimura in the Wizards’ frontcourt, Adebayo is set to grow into one of the best overall centers in the NBA. Herro gives Washington a potentially elite shooter from the wing, giving John Wall a kick-out option for his drives. Iguodala probably isn’t happy unless this team starts winning right away, and he could be rerouted to a team more ready to contend.”

Acquiring Adebayo and Herro in exchange for Beal would be a no-brainer for the Wizards if they finally consider undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they still oppose taking a different route, the core of John Wall, Rui Hachimura, Herro, Adebayo, and Iguodala would be enough to help the Wizards compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.