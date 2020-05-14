Brunette Babe Gemstar Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A Strapless Black Romper: ‘Big Body’

Gemstar shared a sultry new photograph that flaunted her famous curves on Wednesday evening, much to the delight of her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

In the snap, Gemstar posed by kneeling on a bed. She sank her knees into a black-and-white comforter while leaning forward slightly on her hands. The bed was surrounded by a large gray headboard and a white nightstand with a single lamp perched on top of it. While she did not specify where the image was taken, it seemed to be in her bedroom.

She chose a sexy black strapless romper for her photo shoot. According to her caption, the romper is from Fashion Nova as Gemstar is a Fashion Nova partner. Her outfit showed off her cleavage, collar and her thick thighs. Her many admirers went wild over the shot and her voluptuous curves.

The model left her black hair loose, with the ends curled into ringlets. She maneuvered her lengthy locks forward to cascade down her chest. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup, including white eyeshadow in the creases of her eyes, eyeliner, mascara, icy pink lipstick and a tinge of pink blush.

It also looked like she may have dusted some highlighter across the bridge of her nose and forehead to add a natural shine to her face. As a finishing touch, it seemed that Gemstar had recently gotten a French manicure.

Within two hours of posting, the stunner’s post accumulated over 18,100 likes and almost 500 comments. Fans flocked to Gemstar’s comments section to compliment her.

One fan jokingly asked if the small drawstring pouch on her nightstand was a Crown Royale bag, but Gemstar responded to clarify that it is not, although she admitted it did look like one.

“Dayum why u look like you just had a superhero landing doe? Like you fell from the sky or roof straight into the bed. And that look into the lens ain’t helping neither,” wrote another user, trailing their comment with two laughing emoji.

“That body looks amazing to me..just gorgeous, every delicious curve,” raved a third Instagram user, adding a praise-hands, a red heart, and a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“You would have been perfect for Wonderwoman… You have the perfect body for it,” gushed a fourth contributor.

Last month, Gemstar shared two sizzling snaps of herself in a form-fitting white outfit that showcased her breasts and curvy figure. Her admirers loved the photographs, and it garnered over 112,000 likes.