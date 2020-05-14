Post Malone Is Set To Release His New Rosé This Summer

While the pink-hued beverage had been in quiet talks since September 2019, rapper Post Malone was finally ready to reveal the details of his latest venture. In an Instagram update posted on Wednesday, May 13, Malone posted a picture of himself in a suit seated in the back of a car holding a wine glass of a pink drink.

In the caption, Malone simply wrote the handle “@maison9wine” followed by a heart emoji. The handle took Instagram users to a profile with only three photos and over 30,000 followers.

The Grammy-nominated multi-platinum music artist, his manager Dre London and the rapper’s friend, James Morrissey, are the masterminds behind the new spirit. In an interview with Forbes, London revealed that the decision to start the new business was inspired after a “wine-fueled hangout” with actor Mark Wahlberg. Malone met Wahlberg after the two starred in the Netflix original film, Spencer Confidential.

“We started going to Mark Wahlberg’s house, and he has this crazy wine collection. Post started getting this acquired, expensive wine taste. All of a sudden, he’s this expert wine palate drinker guy,” said London.

In the matter of seven months, Malone and his team went from discussing wine in February 2019 to visiting wine connoisseurs in Dublin and the south of France. By September of 2019, the wine was completed; one of the first outsiders to test the goods was Apple Music DJ Zane Lowe during an interview with Malone at the winery in the French Riviera where the new concoction was created.

In the recorded 40-minute interview, the 24-year-old producer explained the name of the rosé, Maison No. 9.

“I was watching something ghosty, a spooky show, and they were talking about tarot cards and I heard them mention nine of swords. I did a little research and they said it was for anxiety,” explained Malone. He further went on to say how he wanted people to have something to drink after a long, anxious day where it seemed like nothing was going right.

The light pink wine came in a clear glass bottle that was designed to resemble the top of a castle. Malone and his team worked with award-winning winemaker Alexis Cornu to create the rosé blend which included Grenache, Merlot, Cinsault, and Syrah. Maxim described the wine to be an “intense-but-inviting aromas of ripe pineapple, pears and strawberries with hints of French desserts” with a crisp, dry finish.

The national launch of Maison No. 9 will be in June of 2020 where fans will be able to make pre-sale orders. The bottle will come in three sizes: 750ML priced at $21.99; 1.5ML for $44.99; and 3L for $89.99. The official release announcement will be posted on Maison No. 9’s social media and website.