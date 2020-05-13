Brandi Glanville And Camille Grammer Film Confessional Scenes For ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer shared photos on social media.

Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer may not have had full-time roles on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but they made enough of an impact on the storyline of the series to garner themselves a set of cast confessionals.

On Wednesday, May 13, Brandi gave fans of the Bravo reality series their first look at her confessional taping, which is assumed to have been filmed from her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, in the caption of the image, Brandi teased her fans and followers about the “truth” she had spilled and said, via hashtag, that they would be seeing her “soon.”

As soon as Brandi’s post was shared, a number of her followers weighed in with comments, expressing their joy in Glanville’s upcoming return.

“She’s back in the game,” one fan wrote.

“Yay! Can’t wait to see,” said another.

Brandi joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its second season and continued to appear through Season 5. Then, in November of last year, Brandi was seen filming with her co-stars, including former cast mates Eileen Davidson, Adrienne Maloof, and Kim Richards, at Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s home in Encino, California.

Other fans and follower of Camille said they were excited to finally see some drama and noted that her appearances on the upcoming episodes would make the show so much better.

“Chills just ran down my spine!” someone explained.

“Truly an answered prayer,” added a fourth fan.

Prior to Brandi’s post on Instagram, Camille confirmed she too had filmed her Season 10 cast confessional for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Twitter with a couple of photos that were likely taken at her home in Malibu, California. In the caption, Camille said she had something to say with a couple of emoji, including the tears of joy emoji and grimacing face emoji.

You know I have something to say.. ???????????? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/HMqRmymmU2 — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) May 10, 2020

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi said during an Instagram live session last month that while she was supposed to have filmed her cast confessional for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 several weeks ago, she had to cancel at the last minute after one of her son’s friends tragically passed away.

Also during the chat, Brandi was asked if she and her co-stars were forced to drink her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s line of Rose during Bravo events. In response, Brandi said that she was not forced to drink Lisa’s beverage and added that Bravo gives her and her co-stars the “good stuff” at events.