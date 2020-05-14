Lauren Alexis Stuns In A Tight Yellow Outfit, Shows Off Her Pert Booty

English YouTuber and model Lauren Alexis posted a new snap on Instagram to wow her 1 million fans.

In the snap, Alexis could be seen rocking a yellow, sleeveless crop top with ruched detailing that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her bare midsection. She paired the top with a matching, skintight skirt that perfectly hugged her hips, allowing her to put her booty on full display. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to flash her thick thighs.

In terms of her beauty look, she wore minimal makeup in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot. She let her brunette tresses down, wore them in soft waves, and cascaded them over her back and shoulders. She ditched accessories but wore a thin black band in her wrist.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place under the sun in a large field. Some thick trees could also be seen in the background. Lauren, however, did not specify the exact location.

To pose for the snap, she turned her back toward the camera to provide her fans with an up-close look at her booty. She bent one of her knees, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Within four hours of going live, and as fo the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 60,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted about 650 comments to praise Lauren for her amazing figure as well as her sense of style.

“You float like a butterfly, but you sting like a bee,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look amazing, as always. I can never get tired of telling you that you are the most beautiful woman on Earth,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, that booty is just incredible. How can someone be this hot?” a third admirer remarked.

A fourth follower praised Lauren for her sexy ensemble.

“This outfit looks so good on you!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “what a babe,” and “marry me,” to express their admiration for the 21-year-old model.

Lauren is quite popular on the photo-sharing website for posting her booty pics from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last month, she shared a hot snap of herself in which she was seen rocking a pair of skintight, gray cropped leggings that she combined with a ribbed white top. The attire perfectly showcased her amazing derriere, making the picture an instant hit.