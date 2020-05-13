‘The New Mutants’ Gets A New August Release Date

The long-awaited X-Men movie The New Mutants finally has a new release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will debut in theaters on August 28.

After acquiring 20th Century Fox, Disney became the owner of the horror-themed film and the last X-Men film under the Fox umbrella. The next time a live-action X-Men film is produced, it will likely be with new actors and as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie was supposed to be the start of a trilogy, but that idea has seemingly been scrapped since Disney bought Fox.

The New Mutants was originally slated to premiere this past spring but was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic like several other Disney movies, including Black Widow and Mulan.

However, unlike those films, The New Mutants change in release date was a particularly hard pill to swallow for fans who have been forced to wait years for a movie that was originally supposed to debut in April 2018.

The 2018 date was pushed back 10 months to February 2019 and, from there, moved to August 2019.

At the time, insiders suggested that “reshoots would happen to tweak the film.”

However, the reshoots reportedly never happened, and the finished movie is allegedly very similar to the one early test audiences watched except with polished effects. The production team finally settled on a new release date of April 3, 2020, with a new trailer releasing this past January.

Unfortunately, the unprecedented public health crisis forced the movie to change release dates yet again, this time to late August, over two years later than the original date.

As the article mentions, the complicated journey from script to screen plaguing this film has led many to theorize it would skip theaters altogether and be released on-demand like other movies as of late such as Trolls World Tour.

On social media, fans have made plenty of jokes regarding the fifth release date for The New Mutants. Many users think it could wind up getting pushed back yet again.

“Tweeting for posterity. Have been nursing a theory that continues to feel more true that the simulation is broken and will only continue to be until the release of ‘New Mutants.’ Only then will we be okay. You heard it here first,” joked screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

The New Mutants follows a group of five young mutants who find themselves trapped inside a top-secret facility. It stars Anya Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga.