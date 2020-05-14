Elon Musk Offended By ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings’ Dig At Him

Ken Jennings joked that Elon Musk should be arrested for reopening his auto plant in Fremont, California.

Engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk was not pleased by a recent joke Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings made at his expense on Twitter. The jab was in regards to Musk’s recent decision to reopen his auto plant in Fremont, California, according to Fox News.

Musk was initially hesitant to close down the Tesla plant when the coronavirus hit, even questioning whether or not such a decision was necessary given what was known at the time regarding the virus. However, he eventually agreed in an effort to practice proper social distancing and the plant temporarily closed. The plant re-opened earlier this week, despite the fact that he had not gotten permission from Alameda County officials.

Musk took to Twitter to respond to the criticism, emphasizing that he will take the fallback that comes with making the decision, even asking that if there are arrests made that it be only him.

“I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he tweeted.

It was then that Jennings, who is known as highest-earning American game show contestant of all time and is particularly vocal regarding controversial topics, saw an opportunity to take a jab at Musk.

“Can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Elon Musk, but he is absolutely correct: please arrest Elon Musk,” he tweeted.

Musk, who is certainly not one to remain silent in the face of criticism, defended himself with a followup tweet. He pointed out that his Tesla company is no different than other auto companies and should be subject to the same regulations.

“All other car companies are allowed to manufacture *except* Tesla, you knucklehead. No wonder you got crushed by a computer the size of a pizza box,” Musk clapped back in a separate tweet.

The jab is in reference to an embarrassing moment that occurred with Jennings in 2011. The Jeopardy! superstar, known for his incredible knowledge in a wide variety of topics, was asked to compete in a trivia face-off with an IBM supercomputer named Watson. Unfortunately, he lost.

The Alameda County Public Health Department has stated that Tesla was not permitted by law to open the auto plant. Musk could be facing a potential misdemeanor charge and even time in jail.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Donald Trump has been supportive of Musk’s recent endeavors. The president agreed with Musk, stating that he believed Musk should be able to open his Tesla plant and operate as normal, noting that the entrepreneur provides for many jobs.