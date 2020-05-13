Megan Thee Stallion Promises A ‘Savage Summer’ In Yellow Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram to post a slideshow of herself wearing a mustard yellow two-piece while soaking up some rays. The “Savage” rapper shared the two-photo set on Wednesday, May 13.

Meg wore a triangle-cupped top that barely contained her voluptuous chest, her bust nearly spilling out of the bathing suit. In addition to her décolletage, the “Hot Girl Summer” star showed off some serious sideboob. Her toned midriff was on full display, her diamond belly button piercing sparkling in the light.

The swimsuit bottoms dipped dangerously low on her lower midriff, riding high on her hips. The positioning of the bottoms flaunted her hourglass figure and fit physique. She tugged, seductively, on the string that held her bathing suit bottoms together.

In the first image, Meg stood outside on a balcony, holding one hand against the railing. While she didn’t tag the location, it appeared to be a beautiful day, with lush, green palm trees and plants in the background. A brilliant blue, cloudless sky shined overhead.

She looked directly at the camera, her gaze focused on the lens.

The second snapshot was an indoor mirror selfie that featured Meg holding up her phone — snug in a Louis Vuitton case — to capture the full body shot. She looked off to the side with a sultry look on her face.

Meg sported crimson, medium-length hair, which glinted in the sun. Her straight locks were deeply parted, and her tresses were tossed over one shoulder and behind her back.

As for her makeup, she appeared mostly fresh-faced, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her eyes seemed to be rimmed with kohl liner. Her cheeks looked slightly contoured. Her lips appeared to be lined with a ruby red liner and filled in with a rose shade.

The post seemed to be a hit with her 11 million followers. It racked up over 730,000 likes and over 14,200 comments in just 45 minutes.

“Thick-Fil-A,” commented one fan, riffing on the fast food chain Chick-Fil-A.

“First thing I said was ooouuu the stallion,” another follower shared.

“Holy f*ck,” deadpanned a third social media user, punctuating their comment with three drooling smiley faces.

Another person referenced Family Guy.

“Tell the griffin family they best start respectin’ Meg!” they cried.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion frequently shares sizzling snapshots of herself in racy outfits. One of her latest featured the rapper posing with her derriere in the air, wearing a super sexy skintight bodysuit.