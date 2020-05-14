Get Familiar With The Cast Of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Before Season 2 Premieres

TLC has officially announced the cast of Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with an update to its website and a new promotional clip.

Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has become wildly popular for capturing the unique love stories of Americans in relationships with partners from foreign countries. In the past, these couples are usually looking to relocate the international partner to the United States through the K-1 visa process, but the network has since decided to flip the script. In 2019, TLC debuted 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which followed Americans looking to relocate to the homelands of their international partners.

“Racing against a ticking clock, they will face the challenges of relocating internationally, overcoming major culture shocks, winning over soon-to-be foreign in-laws and, most importantly, trying to make it down the aisle,” the announcement read.

The show was so well-received that it was quickly renewed for a second season, which is expected to premiere on June 1. Season 2 of The Other Way will feature six couples, including two pairs of familiar faces from the last season. This season, the Americans will be traveling to countries like Jordan, Mexico, Ethiopia, Colombia, India, and South Korea, and based on the teaser, there will be no shortage of drama as they struggle to adjust to living in a new country while navigating the highs and lows of their relationships.

Here are the six couples of the second season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Jenny, 61 and Sumit, 32

As fans learned in Season 1, the love story of Jenny and Sumit began when the Indian man decided to catfish the Californian woman by using the identity of one of his former co-workers to attract the attention of white women. During his scheme, Sumit realized he had developed real feelings for the older woman and decided to confess and apologize for his lies. Jenny accepted the apology and traveled to India to begin a new life with her soon-to-be-husband. When Jenny arrived, she discovered that Sumit had still been lying, and their relationship came under fire from Sumit’s family, who refused to accept Jenny. There was also the issue of Sumit being married to another woman.

Now, the couple is returning for a second shot at making their way down the aisle. Sumit has promised total honesty and has begun the process of getting a divorce so he can finally marry his true love.

Brittany, 26 and Yazan, 24

Brittany and Yazan fell in love after being introduced via video chat by Yazan’s sister. The couple is now ready to take the next step and Brittany has decided to leave her Florida home to move to Jordan to be with Yazan, but there are a few things that could prevent their happy ending. Yazan and his family are devout Muslims, and Brittany refuses to convert because she believes she’s too independent for religion. Brittany is also holding on to a major secret that could ultimately ruin everything for the young couple.

Kenneth, 57 and Armando, 31

Kenneth and Armando connected through a gay fathers’ support group and their chemistry was undeniable. After getting to know each other, Kenneth decided to uproot his life in Florida to move to Mexico to be with Armando and his daughter. But despite making these huge plans, Armando has yet to tell his family about Kenneth because they’re unwilling to accept his lifestyle.

Deavan, 23 and Jihoon, 29

Deavan and Jihoon are coming back for Season 2, and they’re bringing the entire family along for the ride. Deavan, a single mother living in Utah, met South Korea native Jihoon, and after one night together, the pair conceived a baby. Now, Deavan is taking her two kids, her mother, and all her belongings to South Korea to start her new life. Upon arrival, however, it becomes very clear that the couple may still have a few kinks to work out.

Tim, 34 and Melyza, 29

Tim and Melyza met at a bar and immediately hit it off with each other. At the time, Melyza was visiting and had already planned to return to her home in Colombia in a few days. The pair decided to try their hand at a long-distance relationship until Melyza could move to Texas to be with Tim, but things didn’t quite happen that way. In an attempt to regain Melyza’s trust, Tim decided to relocate to Colombia to show his commitment to their relationship.

Ariela, 28 and Biniyam, 29

After her marriage fell apart, Ariela decided to travel the world to reconnect with herself. While visiting Ethiopia, she met and fell in love with Biniyam and ended up staying for several months. When she returned to America, she discovered that she was pregnant and eventually decided to move back to Ethiopia so the father of her unborn child could witness the birth. Unfortunately, while there, she begins having second thoughts because of living conditions and the country’s healthcare system.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on June 1.