Mariana Morais Sizzles In A Strappy Green Bikini And Poses On A Pink Pool Float

Mariana's photo was taken at Daisy Keech and Abby Rao's Beverly Hills mansion.

Mariana Morais soaked up some sun in a unique bikini as she floated around in a pool, and she posed for a stunning snapshot. On Wednesday, the fitness influencer posted the photo on her Instagram account, where it was enthusiastically received by her 690,000 followers.

Mariana was pictured wearing a lime-green two-piece from Fashion Nova. She noted that she’s an ambassador for the brand in the brief caption that she included with her photo. Her bikini top featured adjustable triangle cups that clung to her perky cleavage. The garment had ties around the neck and back. Two strings arched up over Mariana’s chest from the center of the bust to connect to the top’s halter ties. Similar bands draped down over her midsection, accentuating her tiny waist.

The bikini’s matching bottoms also featured strappy details. Each side of the garment consisted of three thin bands that were stretched over Mariana’s shapely hips. The straps were twisted, but it’s unclear whether this was intentional or not. They were attached to a tiny piece of fabric that made up the front of the bottoms. It sat down dangerously low on the model’s long, lean torso.

The bikini’s light color popped against Mariana’s flawless bronzed skin. Her photo looked like it was snapped during the golden hour, and orange sunlight was casting a soft glow over the right side of her body.

The model accessorized her bikini with a silver bar necklace and multiple rings on her left hand. Mariana was wearing her long blond hair down in loose waves that tumbled over her chest, back, and shoulders. She had pulled a few locks of hair back behind her head, giving her style a romantic look.

Mariana appeared to be wearing glossy pink lipstick on her plump pout, and it looked like she was rocking pale pearly eye shadow on her eyelids. Her lashes were dark, and they looked as though they’d been curled.

The model was sitting on a clear neon pink pool float shaped like a flamingo. Her geotag identified the location of her photo as The Clubhouse in Beverly Hills.

Over the span of a few hours, Mariana’s photo received over 32,000 likes and dozens of comments from her appreciative Instagram followers.

“Such a babe!” read one response to her photo.

“I’m in love all over again,” another admirer gushed.

“You will never post a pic of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” wrote a third fan.

“Wow you literally get more beautiful by the day,” a fourth commenter opined.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mariana was pictured posing in a leopard-print bikini in a set of photos that she uploaded to Instagram last month. Those snapshots were also taken at the Beverly Hills mansion inhabited by members of The Clubhouse, a collective of content creators founded by models Daisy Keech and Abby Rao.