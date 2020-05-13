‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Shares Potential Opening Credits Scene And Tagline For Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean posed for a family photo in honor of the upcoming season.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared a family photo on Wednesday, May 13, as she and her family remained in quarantine at their Southern California home that looked very Bravo-esque.

Two months after production on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County was put on hold indefinitely, Braunwyn posed for a photo which looked a whole lot like the opening credits of the Bravo TV series and shared her potential tagline in the caption of the pic.

In her message to her fans and followers, Brauwyn said that even though she has a family of nine to take care of, she always looks like a 10. She then said that front porch photos were her favorite new thing before thanking her photographer for taking them and rolling with the challenges her large brood presented, including the temper tantrum that one of her youngsters had.

Brauwnyn went on to say that she and her family were on day 62 of the quarantine.

“I manage to wrangle a family of 9 and still look like a 10…today at least!!” Braunwyn wrote as she posed in the same light pink dress she was wearing during the opening titles of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in 2019.

Braunwyn even held an orange as her husband and family stood behind her.

“Front porch photos are my new favorite thing!!! Quick, easy and they capture this unprecedented moment in our lives!” she continued. “Thank you [Joanna Miriam] for these, and thank you for rolling with the crazy.”

While Braunwyn was enjoying time sans glam throughout the first several weeks of quarantine, she spent the past couple of days in makeup and fancy outfits, including one that was taken on a giant silver chair. As fans may have seen, Braunwyn stunned in a one-shouldered blazer and blue pants with her hair down and statement earrings on Tuesday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn opened up about life in quarantine with husband Sean and their nine kids during an interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this year. At the time, she joked that when it came to her life at home, she was in desperate need of some alone time.

“The other day he walked into the room and I just wanted a moment to myself and in my head, I’m like, ‘Please don’t acknowledge my existence, just don’t even look at me, please don’t acknowledge me. Can we just pretend we’re by ourselves?'” Braunwyn shared.