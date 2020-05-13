Nicole Scherzinger Dazzles In Multicolored Sequined Garment On Set Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Tonight, a new episode of The Masked Singer will air on Fox. The hit show is currently on its third season and has seen the likes of Bella Thorne take part. One of the panelists, Nicole Scherzinger, took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself that were taken when filming on the set.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper dazzled in a multicolored sequined garment, which displayed a hint of her decolletage and had long sleeves. The brunette beauty sported long dark hair down and seemed to have a wet look going on. For her makeup application, Scherzinger appeared to have dusted her eyes with bright pink eyeshadow and looked to have applied a glossy lip and black mascara. She accessorized herself with small earrings and didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry.

Scherzinger posted two photos within one upload. In the first shot, she took a selfie with Jenny McCarthy, who shimmered in a gold garment. The 47-year-old rocked her long blond hair up in a high ponytail and also appeared to have a glossy lip. She put in large hoop earrings and looked very glam for the occasion. McCarthy lightly placed her head to the side of Scherzinger’s and smiled directly at the camera lens with the Pussycat Doll.

In the next slide, Scherzinger posed alongside Ken Jeong. The duo puckered up their lips and pouted for the goofy pic.

For her caption, Scherzinger expressed that she is “super stoked” for the semi-finals episode that will air tonight. She also asked her followers to share who they are rooting for in the competition.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“I’m so excited about this semi-final. My favorite is a frog, I love how he dances,” one user wrote.

“I wish l looked like you Nicole,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m rooting for Night Angel!! We need a female winner this season!” remarked a third fan.

“You guys look so pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “When I Grow Up” songstress wowed in a low-cut cream crop top paired with bottoms that looked to be the same color. The 41-year-old sported her dark hair up in a high ponytail and didn’t opt for any jewelry. The singer was captured in a white face mask and appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner. In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 160,000 likes.