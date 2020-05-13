Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Bod In Light Yellow Bikini At The Beach

Rosanna Arkle hadn’t posted anything to her Instagram account since four days ago, so her newest post from today was happily welcomed by the model‘s dedicated followers. She shared a new photo set of herself in a light yellow bikini that popped against her tanned body.

In the first shot, the she sat with her right knee popped in the air and her hands behind her back. She tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes with a hint of a smile on her face.

Her bikini top featured a strappy design with pieces that called attention to her cleavage and toned abs. It was arguably too small as her underboob peeked through. In addition, the stunner’s matching bikini bottoms had thin straps that rested by her waist. The tag in the post noted that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

Rosanna’s long, blond wavy hair fell behind her left shoulder and her makeup application seemingly included purple eyeshadow, light pink lipstick with liner, and a dusting of blush. She opted to go without accessories and kept the focus on her physique.

She posed on a stretch of beach and the backdrop included heavy vegetation with several trees. Her legs were a little sandy and the image was taken on what appeared to be a cloudy yet sunny day.

In the second snap, Rosanna struck a similar pose, but took it to a new level. She threw her head back a few more inches and parted her lips slightly, exuding lots of sultry vibes.

The update has garnered over 5,900 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live, and her followers appeared to only have nice things to say about the photos.

“You’re looking so unreal,” gushed an admirer.

“A beautiful woman with a smile that makes the sun shine brighter inspiring others, much love. Keep doing you,” raved a second fan.

“Beyond stunning! So fantastic,” exclaimed another social media user.

“Just gorgeous!! Love that bikini colour on you! Beauty,” complimented a fourth supporter.

Rosanna also caught her followers’ attention five days ago with another photo, that time of herself rocking a gold sports bra. It had thick straps, a low scoopline, and such a tight fit that she left little to the imagination. The model wore her hair down and accessorized with a white leopard-print head scarf and gold hoop earrings. She smiled with her lips closed and seemed to sport purple and white eyeshadow, lots of blush, and deep pink lipstick.