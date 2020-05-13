Demi Rose Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage In A Green Sports Bra

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose shared a smoking hot snap with her 14 million Instagram followers earlier today in which she showcased her ample assets. As the geotag indicated, the shot was taken in London, United Kingdom, although Demi posed in front of a relatively plain cream-colored backdrop.

She flaunted her curves in a pale green sports bra that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The bra had a scooped neckline that dipped low in the front, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The pale green hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and several inches of her toned stomach were exposed under the band of the bra.

Demi paired the sexy top with matching leggings, although the photo was cropped at her hips so not much of the pants were visible. The waistband was at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass physique and hugging her curvaceous figure.

Demi’s long brunette locks were styled in two braids that hung down her chest, and she held a bottle of black liquid up to her lips. She tagged Fuel Station, a cold-pressed juice company, in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, suggesting the concoction she was sipping was one of their products.

Though her ensemble seemed ready for a workout, Demi’s makeup look was glamorous. She appeared to have a soft champagne-colored wash of eyeshadow on her lids, and long lashes to accentuate her gorgeous gaze. Her lashes were lowered as she took a sip of the beverage, and bold brows framed her eyes.

Demi’s skin looked flawless in the snap, and she seemed to have a hint of blush and highlighter to give her a glowy, illuminated look. She finished off her beauty look with what appeared to be a pink gloss on her plump lips, and she wasn’t wearing any accessories beyond a pair of minimal stud earrings.

Demi’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 171,200 likes within just four hours. It also received 1,251 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said simply.

“Those braids though..” another fan said, followed by two flame emoji, loving Demi’s hairstyle.

“Love that color on you!!!” another follower commented.

“Goddess,” one fan added, and included two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Demi loves to tantalize her followers with sizzling content, both on her Instagram page itself and in her Instagram stories. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the British bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a tiny bikini top that left little to the imagination and spent some time lounging on a tan couch.