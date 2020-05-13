Tammy Hembrow Casually Shows Off Her Curves In Fierce Bathroom Selfie

Tammy Hembrow knew a sexy, at-home look was just what her fans needed. The influencer updated her Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, with a new outfit that showed off her curvy bod and her idea of comfy lounge wear.

The 26-year-old fitness model was seen standing in front of an open bathroom door with what looked to be a shower with a glass door to her left. She wore an over-sized light purple crewneck sweater with pink and white lettering across the front. The font appeared backwards on the sweater, however in reverse the white letters read “Racing Team.”

She seductively lifted the sweater slightly to reveal her stellar abs peeking out from below. To make the photo an official thirst trap, Hembrow wore a strappy baby blue thong that appeared to have pink lettering in the front.

Just below the thin strap of underwear, fans could see a black ink tattoo. In other sizzling pics of Hembrow, the tattoo can be viewed more clearly to resemble a sort of dragon or twisted snake-like figure.

Her long blond looked to be parted and pulled back into a low ponytail that draped effortlessly over her shoulder. She served a smoky, eyed look that could potentially work for day or night (and clearly even at home in a sweater) with thick, feathered lashes.

Her pouty lips appeared to be touched with a soft pink lipstick as she smized into her mirror. For the casual look, the model wore minimal jewelry, as the photo only showed her nose piercings and a gold earring with the Chanel symbol.

Hembrow only tagged the clothing brand, SHADOW HILL USA, in the photo. It didn’t take long for her fans to see the teasing pic. With such a winning selfie, it made sense as to why the model kept her caption short and sweet.

In under an hour, the photo had gained over 100,000 likes and over 700 comments. The picture’s comment section was flooded with multiple lines of multi-colored hearts and heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re killin it Tam,” read one comment, followed by two heart-eyed emoji.

“THIS GIRL IS ON FIRE,” wrote another Instagram user with the very fitting flame emoji.

Hembrow knew how to take a look and make it sexy and cute at the same time, as it was only a day ago when she posted on her Instagram a scandalous all white outfit that was accompanied by a pair of fuzzy, pink house slippers.