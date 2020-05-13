Hoda Kotb Has Put A Pause On Her Wedding Plans, Emphasizes With Other Brides-To-Be Affected By The Pandemic

'I think a lot of people are finding themselves in that position... I think it's tough emotionally, financially, everything,' Kotb said.

On Tuesday, Today Show host Hoda Kotb revealed that she and her fiance Joel Schiffman have no concrete wedding plans at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have put a pause on their wedding plans for now for safety reasons and at this point do not know when they will tie the knot, according to Today.

During the virtual fourth hour of the Today Show, Kotb explained to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager how she is currently feeling regarding her wedding plans. She and Schiffman had originally planned for a small and simple beach wedding this summer with just family and their closest friends. It does not look like that will be happening as they anticipated.

“We’re figuring it out. I think it’s one of those things that you spend a lot of time planning it and putting money down on venues — I’m imagining everybody’s been doing that. June is, like, the wedding month,” Kotb told Hager.

Kotb is able to empathize with the many other people out there that have had the plans for their big day ruined because of the pandemic. Some couples have postponed their weddings indefinitely while others have gotten married without any guests. The daughter of Kotb’s former Today Show co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, was among those affected, Kotb explained.

“I actually know Kathie Lee (Gifford)’s daughter (Cassidy Gifford) had to postpone hers. She sent out a save the date and then she sent a wedding invite, and then she just sent an email saying actually it’s going to have to be delayed until the fall. I think a lot of people are finding themselves in that position…. I think it’s tough emotionally, financially, everything.”

Even though having to postpone her wedding is certainly disappointing which she does not deny, Kotb has not complained about the change of plans. Rather, she empathized that she considers this challenge to be only a small matter in comparison to what others are dealing with in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She considers herself grateful for the fact that it is a wedding she is planning, not a funeral.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb revealed in April that she and Schiffman were just about to send out the Save the Date cards for their special day when the pandemic hit. It was then they decided to postpone the wedding. The pair have been together since 2013 and got engaged in November of 2019. They share two adopted children together.