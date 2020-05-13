Beckett Cypher Dead, Melissa Etheridge’s Son Has Died At 21

Beckett Cypher has died. The 21-year-old’s cause of death was not revealed.

On Wednesday, a tweet posted to Melissa Etheridge’s Twitter account confirmed the tragic news of her son’s passing. Etheridge welcomed Cypher with her former partner Julie Cypher, with music legend David Crosby fathering the child via artificial insemination. The former couple also share a daughter named Bailey.

Melissa Etheridge Announced Beckett’s Death In Short Statement

The singer released just a short statement about her son’s death that did not include details on exactly how or when the 21-year-old died.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME,” the tweet read.

The aforementioned tweet also referenced canceling the “Concerts From Home” show, which Etheridge had been doing via Facebook Live. She has been offering virtual guitar lessons fo $10 during the coronavirus pandemic, giving people who are interested a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while simultaneously keeping them busy during quarantine.

Thousands of fans and fellow musicians have left condolences for Etheridge and her family in the wake of this tragic news.

“Oh no! Please give her my deepest sympathy,” wrote singer Liz Phair.

“My condolences to you and your whole family, Melissa!” NBCSN broadcaster Rich Eisner wrote.

Melissa Etheridge Revealed Beckett’s Father When He Was 1

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect / Getty Images

Etheridge and Cypher had kept the paternity of their children private for years, but revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that it was the Crosby, Stills, and Nash singer and songwriter, and that the idea came from Crosby’s wife.

In the interview, Ehteridge explained that the idea came out when the couples were vacationing in Hawaii together.

“It came from her, which was the best, most perfect way,” Etheridge said. “For one, he’s musical, which means a lot to me, you know, and I admire his work. And he has his own life, has his own family.”

Beckett, who was 1 at the time of the announcement, was featured in an image on the magazine’s cover along with his parents and Crosby and his wife.

The paternity of the children had been a topic of speculation, with late night host David Letterman pressing Etheridge during an appearance to reveal who was the father of the couple’s children.

“All right,” she said, throwing up her hands as Letterman continued to press. “It’s Dan Quayle.”

Others continued to speculate that it could be Bruce Springsteen, who Ehteridge joined in concert during a show in New Jersey. Others thought it might be Brad Pitt, who was a friend of the couple.

When she revealed that Crosby was the father of both Beckett and Bailey, Crosby noted that he was not planning to take part in raising the children.

“If, you know, in due time, at a distance, they’re proud of who their genetic dad is, that’s great,” he said.